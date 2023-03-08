Man commits suicide after relatives block him from selling land

Residents of Lutente Village in Lukaya Town Council, Kalungu District are still engulfed in shock after a 41-year-old man poisoned himself to death after his relatives blocked his attempts to sell part of the family estate.

Isma Mawejje, a member of the late Hajji Musa Walakira’s family reportedly wanted to sell a 50 by 100 plot of land to settle a bank loan, but family members objected to his plan, prompting him to take away his life.

Mr Sabitti Buyondo, a close relative and also the village chairperson, said Mawejje was given a 1.5-acre piece of land as his share from his late father’s wealth, but sold it off and relocated to an unknown place where he spent some years.

When Mawejje returned to the village with almost nothing, Mr Buyondo says he started loitering on the streets of Lukaya Town, a situation that called for the attention of his family members who allocated him another piece of land where he could settle with his young family. He also sold it off and rented a house in Lukaya.

The family later allocated him a 50 by 100 plot (part of the family estate), but on condition that he cannot sell it off. This was done to enable him to build a house and settle his family. But to their dismay, the village chairperson said Mawejje obtained a loan from different money lenders and a bank and used his sister’s house as collateral.

“After his (Mawejje) failure to clear the loans, he approached family members again, this time asking for permission to sell a plot of land where he had built a house, but they vehemently opposed his plan,” Mr Buyondo said.

According to some of his close friends, four days ago, Mawejje attempted to take poisonous substances to die but was seen and counselled.

“On Monday, he approached one of the family members with land dealers and asked for permission to sell off the plot, but the proposal didn’t go through. He left and came back after 30 minutes, but was looking weak and was taken to Mukwano Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Mr Buyondo said.