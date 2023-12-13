Man jailed 105 years for killing four girlfriends, baby

The High Court in Kampala has sentenced one Musa Musasizi to 105 years in prison for the murder of his four girlfriends and a baby in Nakulabye, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Court heard that he would burn corpses of his victims after their murder.

Musasizi, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges before he was convicted by the trial judge, Margaret Mutonyi.





Musasizi, unemployed youth and a resident of Mujomba zone 6, Nakulabye was arrested in March 2021 following the death of five women and a three-month-old baby in Nakulabye in Rubaga Division.

He was first arraigned before Mwanga II magistrate’s court and charged with six counts of murder before he was remanded to Kitalya prison.

Prosecution told court that Musasizi on March 14, 2021, at Mujomba zone 6, Nakulabye in Kampala district with malice aforethought murdered one Noreen Nabirye.

He is also said to have murdered Violet Kansiime, Abigail Nakitende on March 12 and Elizabeth Mutesi on March 15, 2021.

In a separate case, Musasizi was jointly charged with 23-year-old boda boda rider, Abdul Kasaija, a resident of Mapera zone, Lussaze in Rubaga division with the murder of Mackline Ahereza on February 22, 2021.

Kasaija was further charged with being an accessory on allegations that on February 22, 2021 between Mujomba zone 6 and Natete in Kampala well knowing that Musasizi alias Uncle had murdered Ahereza assisted him to dump and burn her body at Natete in order to help him escape punishment.

Musasizi was arrested on March 25, 2021 by a joint security team of the chieftaincy of military intelligence and police. Court heard that Musasizi would court the victims, have sex with them before killing them by either hitting on their heads with a blunt object or strangling.

He would later dump their bodies in places almost close to each other in Nakulabye and set them on fire.

After his arrest, police said Musasizi confessed to having murdered the said women in which he explained that he killed Ahereza after suspecting her of having another boyfriend.

He further revealed that he strangled Kansiime to death, then went and dumped her body and when he returned to his home, he strangled her three-month-old baby.