Man shot dead after disarming UPDF soldier

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have shot dead a man in Otuke District who allegedly stabbed their colleague with a knife before disarming him.

Jimmy Amuko, 30, was killed after he allegedly stabbed one of the soldiers who were on a patrol in Ogor Sub County at around 2am on Friday.

It is reported that after disarming the soldier, the deceased ran with his gun for over a kilometre before he stumbled on a tree trunk and fell down as they were chasing him.

Mr Jaspher Okengo, the Ogor Sub County chairman, said the incident happened when three soldiers who were doing a night patrol came across a group of three men drinking alcohol at Apyenpwot Trading Centre.

"When the soldiers attempted to arrest them, Amuko stabbed one of them and grabbed his gun which he fled with before he fell down and was later shot dead,” he said.

The UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, Capt Amos Nsamba, confirmed the incident, saying the two men who were with the deceased were also arrested and are being detained at Otuke Central Police Station.

"Our soldier was stabbed with a knife but we shall treat him and he will recover. He is responding positively to medication," he said, appealing to the public to understand that security deployment in the area is for their own safety.