Mao attacks NUP over Oulanyah’s health

Opposition Democratic (DP) party president Mr Nobert Mao. PHOTO BY YUSUF MUZIRANSA

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • NUP is trying to score political goals but they are not only doing bad politicking but also bad manners, Mao said.

Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has attacked National Unity Platform (NUP) party leaders for criticising the government decision to airlift Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah to the US for specialised treatment.

