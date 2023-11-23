Masaka Diocese gets Papal Knights and Dame after 58 years

Pope Francis has bestowed upon Papal Knights and Dame honours on three Christians in Masaka Diocese 58 years after the diocese last got the same pronouncement.

According to Fr. Dr. Charles Jude Jjuuko, the Chancellor of Masaka Diocese, the Pope awarded the trio in recognition of their dedication and exceptional service to the Church.

The honoured servants include; Mr Richard (Dick) Muwanga Kivumbi from Nkoni Parish in Lwengo District, Joseph Luswata from Mateete Quasi Parish in Sembabule and Ms Gertrude Nabukeera of Bumanji Parish in Kalangala District who were named Knights and Dame in the Order of St. Gregory The Great in the civil division which is the fourth of the five Orders in the Catholic Church, awarded for conspicuous lay service to the Church.

Fr. Jjuuko added that this is the second time Masaka Diocese is getting papal knights and the first time for a Dame.

“The bestowment was made on July 12, 2023, and we are happy for this development as a diocese, we last got papal knights in 1965,” he said in an interview on Wednesday

He further explained that the honoured trio can be conferred directly out of the Pope’s own will and indirectly on a request of the Bishop through the Papal Nuncio.

Mr Joseph Luswata one of the new Papal Knights.

Mr Muwanga has served the Church since the 1970s in Kyangoma Sub Parish, Nkoni, as a parish secretary for ten years, and head of the laity at different levels from the parish, and deanery to the diocesan level for 10 years.

Mr Luswata was born in Kyabakagga Village in Sembabule District, a long-term serving catechist for 45 years the head of catechists in Mateete Parish and currently an instructor at Villa Maria catechetical training centre. He also served as a head of Catechists in the diocese for 20 years between 1992 and 2000 and from 2006 to 2016.

On her part, Ms Nabukeera has been instrumental in the construction of places of worship in the islands of Kalangala and making generous contributions towards diocesan projects.

What does the title mean?

Mr Dick Muwanga, the former head of laity at Masaka diocese

Fr Jjuuko explained that knights and dames do not have any specific obligation attached; “it’s a public expression of gratitude by the Church to fittingly reward noble and conspicuous deeds which merit well of Church and society and to stimulate others to follow the illustrious examples set.” He said.

The recognition has no monetary gain attached, but it comes with privileges like having a special vestment; they are given special seats near the Bishop of the diocese during Mass and keep close to the Pope if they happen to visit Rome or during a papal visit.

Mr Dick Muwanga a professional teacher, a politician who is also the father of Lukaya Parish Priest Fr. Henry Kiganda said he was overjoyed when he received the good news from Bishop Severus Jjumba.

“I used to hear about this honour [knight], but I never thought that one day I would be one, I didn’t know that my service could be worth a papal recognition,” he said

Ms Nabukeera is a born of Ggolo Parish in Mpigi District Kampala Archdiocese, she deals in the trade of fish products in Kalangala District, said: “At first I never believed what I had heard. I later realized that the Bishop can’t be joking with such information, I can’t even tell the basis of this, but I just urge my fellow Christians to serve the Church tirelessly and with humility.”

Mr Luswata said: “For me, I thought such honours are for the rich and privileged, it was a moment still hard to describe when Bishop called me, I am honoured to be among the selected few and ready to serve God.”

Ms Gertrude Nabukeera.

The dignified investiture of the knights and dame together with the four priests Pope bestowed the honour of Monsignor, will be presided over by the Papal Nuncio to Uganda Luigi Bianco this Sunday, November 26.

The new monsignors are; Fr. Alipio Kyambadde, Fr. Dominic Ssengooba, Fr. George William Lubega and Fr. John Mary Lukwata. This brings the number of monsignors in the Diocese to seven.

In 1965, the diocese got four Christians named knights by Pope Paul IV in response to the request of the then Bishop Adrian Kivumbi Ddungu; Peter Mutawonga from Nkoni parish. Bernard Kakinda, Kyamaganda Parish, Benedict Ssengooba from Kabuwoko Parish, and Bernard Bukesa from Matale Parish. All the four are dead.

Masaka Diocese, which has more than one million Catholics, has 322 priests in active service, some working directly in parishes while others in diocesan development departments, schools and health centres, among others.