Masaka journalists form new umbrella body  

Journalists in the Masaka sub-region have formed a new association to drive the professional agenda in the area.

Christened Greater Masaka Journalists Association (GREMAJA), the new umbrella association brings together journalists from the nine districts and the city that make up Masaka sub-region.

The formation of GREMAJA comes after the previous leadership of the South Buganda Journalists Association (Sobuja) led by Ismail Ssozi Ssekimpi failed to organise elections to usher in new leadership. Mr Ssekimpi’s two-year tenure elapsed in 2018.

On December 15, 2022, journalists in the sub-region attempted to organize elections to pick new office bearers, but a group claiming to be “Sobuja founders “ led by Mzee Tomusange Kayinja, the Central Broadcasting Services (CBS) radio’s correspondent in Masaka rose up and frustrated the whole process saying that “they had been sidelined”.

Since then, there have been several efforts to convince 'Sobuja founders' to allow elections to take place, in vain.

Mr Farish Magembe, the interim chairperson of GREMAJA, said that after unveiling the new umbrella body, their next step is to release a roadmap which will lead them to elections expected to occur at the end of January next year.

“We cannot continue like this without clear leadership. First, we are going to carry out the registration of all journalists in the region and later come up with an elaborate electoral roadmap so that we can choose new leaders under a new constitution,” he said during the official unveiling of GREMAJA at Tropic Inn Hotel in Masaka on Friday

Journalists from various districts in the region who attended the function applauded the team behind the formation of GREMAJA, saying they are optimistic that the new association will unite all journalists in the area.

“I have been fearing identifying myself as a journalist because of the disorganisation in this region. There is no legally recognised leadership and everyone does what he/she wants which taints our image,” Mr Maurice Matovu, a journalist working with Central Updates, an online publication, said.

Mr Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, the Nation Media Group Bureau Chief in charge of Masaka sub-region described the formation of GREMAJA as a step in the right direction.

“I describe this moment as a new dawn in the history of journalists in Greater Masaka. For the seven years I have been here, we have been lacking a clear platform to push our cause. With GREMAJA, I am sure the sky will be the limit, let’s move, others will join us along the way,” he said.

Divisions among Sobuja members in the districts of Masaka, Lwengo, Kalungu, Sembabule, Kalangala, Kyotera, Lyantonde, Rakai and Bukomansimbi first emerged in 2016 following a disputed election.