Masaka market traders oppose hiring of private health firm

Vendors at the new Masaka Central Market have protested a decision by the city authorities to hire rooms designed for a public health facility to a private clinic.

Ms Beatrice Nakayiza, the chairperson of Masaka Central Vendors Association, said the vendors requested the clinic during the construction of the market and they are surprised that it is being occupied by a private health facility.

“It is us who requested President Museveni to have a clinic for vendors on this market, we are surprised that the city authorities chose to hire our clinic to a private practitioner,” she said during an interview last week.

But Ms Nanyonga Aisha, the proprietor of RA Medical Clinic, declined to comment on the matter and rather referred us to the city clerk’s office for information regarding their contract.

The vendors also want the market master to stop charging money for electricity from vendors, saying there are solar panels installed to provide free lighting in the market.

“It is the same case with water, we have huge tanks with harvested rainwater, but some vendors in the food section are forced to pay Shs200 per jerry can of water. This is exploitation of the highest order and must stop,” Ms Nakayiza said.

The most affected vendors are those dealing in vegetables, bananas, iron smith, and those working in lock-ups among other sections.

Two months after occupying the market last year, the same vendors protested the exorbitant dues levied on them.

The disgruntled vendors claim they are being charged fees ranging from Shs150,000 to Shs200,000, which they say is too exorbitant because they are yet to attract customers in the new market.

Other vendors such as those dealing in vegetables and bananas (Matooke) are paying 30,000 per month, while those that deal in milk, butchery, and those operating in lookups are supposed to pay Shs 150,000 and Shs200, 000 respectively which they also say is unfair.

Mr Tom Luyobya, the Masaka City finance minister, however, defended the new rates, saying they are fair compared to what other traders operating on the same road pay.

“The vendors cannot set such lower fees (Shs50,000) for a lock-up yet similar space on a nearby building on Elgin Street or Edward Avenue, traders are paying over Shs300,000 as monthly rent fees,” he said.

“If they [vendors] have issues with the set rates, let them raise their concerns to the council instead of thinking of refusing to pay,” he added.