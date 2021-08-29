Masaka murders: Two more people killed, toll at 25

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

The machete wielding thugs killed two more people in Masaka and Lwengo districts on Saturday night.

This is in spite of the heavy deployment of joint security forces in the Greater Masaka, following the brutal murders by unknown assailants that have since snuffed 25 lives in just a month.

The deceased have been identified as Henry Kiremba, 81, a retired medical officer and a resident of Kyoko-Kitawongwa Village, Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo District and Maria Nakato, 80, a resident of Kitenga village, Nyendo –Mukungwe Division, Masaka City .

Nakato’s home is a few meters away from the home of Masaka City mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja, close to a newly installed security camera along Nyendo-Villa Maria Road.

Kiremba was killed at around 9pm while Nakato was killed hours later.

After hacking Kiremba, the assailants took his phone and called his daughter, Ms Rosemary Birabwa, who is currently in Sweden informing her that they had killed her father.

“The killers called his daughter and told her that your father is finished come for burial. It is her (Rosemary Birabwa) who then started calling relatives asking them about callers who used her father’s phone,” Amon Kamoga one of the relatives told Daily Monitor at the scene.

According to Ms Hellen Nabuuma, a resident of Kitenga Village in Nyendo -Mukungwe Division, Masaka City, they are hopeless and scared because the situation continues to deteriorate.

“Nobody is safe, security assures us that they are doing everything possible but assailants continue to kill people,” she said.

The machete wielding thugs continue to wreak havoc in Masaka sub region and have since killed 25 since July 22, 2021.

On Friday the assailants killed Joyce Nantale, 64, together with her six-year-old granddaughter only identified as Barbra, both residents of Bwasa village, Kasaana Parish, Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo District.

The assailants whose intentions remain anonymous have mostly been targeting older people between 50-80 years of age, who reside alone.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Region Police spokesperson confirmed the two incidents saying the hunt for assailants continues.