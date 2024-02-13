Masaka officials to use idle sound metre to curb noise

Authorities have said they will start using a sound level metre to curb noise pollution in Masaka City.

Masaka City procured the gadget using funds from the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme as a measure to enforce the noise standards and control measures, but it has been idle for close to 10 years.

According to Mr Richard Mugisha, the deputy clerk for Masaka City, they were now set to put the sound level meter to use.

At the weekend, he told this publication that the noise levels in the city are unbearable.

“Before getting this machine [sound level metre], we had a contractor to handle that business, but some terms including the use of this metre were not incorporated since the contract has expired. The new contract enforcement will be premised on the sound level metre to curb noise pollution,” he said.

Mr Mugisha further said they had been consistent with the efforts to regulate noise pollution and some positive change had been registered.

“When we received complaints we engaged the contractor and we were strict on the time mobile advertisers and other sources [of noise pollution] can operate as per the law and we have registered compliance to a certain degree, but the pitch of the sound has remained high and this can be addressed through the use of sound level metre,” he said.

Ms Agnes Nakigozi, a dealer in electronics on Elgin Street, said she hardly runs her business because of noise.

“I miss several calls and communicating on the phone is so difficult here. And yet my business requires me to keep in touch with suppliers and customers, but it is becoming difficult due to noise pollution,” she said on Sunday.

According to Mr Kyambadde Muyanja, the chairperson of Masaka City Traders Association (MACITA), welcomed the move to regulate noise levels, saying many businesses are affected by noise.

Mr James Frank Kasibante, the assistant communications officer at Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (BCF), a grassroots conservation organisation, said: “The authorities should enforce the law because they are empowered to do so in Section 16 of the National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations, 2003.”