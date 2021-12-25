Mayiga asks state to release MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga waves to Christians attending  a mass at Kitovu Cathedral on Christmas Day.

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The MPs are facing seven charges of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism.
  • Other suspects are accused of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.
  • The MPs were on September 20 granted bail by the Masaka High Court but were viciously re-arrested, charged afresh and sent back on remad.

The Katikkiro (Buganda prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga has asked the state to release embattled Opposition MPs Mr Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and others who were arrested following the recent spate of killings in Greater Masaka as police continue to investigate.

