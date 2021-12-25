Mayiga asks state to release MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana

The Katikkiro (Buganda prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga has asked the state to release embattled Opposition MPs Mr Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and others who were arrested following the recent spate of killings in Greater Masaka as police continue to investigate.

Mr Mayiga said despite the fact that Ugandans want justice to prevail, all the accused are still suspects and entitled to bail.

"There are some people who were arrested in connection with the recent killings here and we are not convinced with the way they were arrested, especially the MPs. These [MPs] are high profile [people] and we do not think they can run away [if granted bail]. Let them be granted bail if police do not have enough evidence or as they continue to investigate,” Mr Mayiga said.

The Katikkiro made the remarks during the celebration of Christmas at Kitovu Cathedral in Masaka City.

The two legislators and several other people who have been on remand since September 20, 2021 were arrested on allegations of masterminding the attacks which left 26 people dead.

The MPs are facing seven charges of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism. Other suspects are accused of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

The MPs were on September 20 granted bail by the Masaka High Court but were viciously re-arrested, charged afresh and sent back on remad.

Mr Mayiga asked government to ensure that the brutal acts meted out on residents in Masaka don’t happen again.

“The public still needs to know the motive of the machete -wielding men who have been murdering people since 2017 in various districts of Buddu [Greater Masaka],” he said.

The Leader of Opposition who doubles as the Nyendo Mukungwe Constituency representative, Mr Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba asked parents to do the needful and see that their children go back to school despite the economic challenges they are currently going through.

Masaka Bishop Rt Rev Serverus Jjumba asked married Christian devotee couples to prioritize love and respect if they are to have successful marriages.





“As we celebrate this Christmas, let's continue to love one and another because where there is love, the country will also be at peace,” the prelate said.



