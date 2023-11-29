Mayiga, Bishop Zziwa decry increasing road carnage as Fr Mudduse is buried 

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga and Kiyinda–Mityana Diocesan Bishop Anthony Zziwa have cautioned motorists against ignoring traffic rules and road signs which is partly contributing to increasing road carnage.

Mr Mayiga said some motorists drive vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions which also partly cause road crashes.

“This year we have lost very many people in road crashes and this means the drivers must be extra careful while on the road so that we reverse this worrying trend,” Mr Mayiga said during the Requiem Mass for the late Fr Lawrence Yawe Mudduse, at St. Noah Mawagali Cathedral in Mityana-Diocese on Wednesday.

Fr Mudduse, 52, who was a curate at Lwebisiriza Catholic Parish in Kyankwanzi District died in a motor crash on Sunday evening at Kabagaya Village on Kampala –Hoima Road after his Suzuki car Registration Number UAW 369C collided head-on with a commuter taxi. At the time of the crash, the priest was returning to his home at Lwebisiriza Catholic Parish after attending Kiyinda-Mityana Diocesan Day celebrations.

The Katikkiro asked traffic police officers and the Judiciary to ensure that reckless motorists are apprehended and prosecuted.

“To the authorities, something must be done so that we stop losing lives on our roads,” he said.

Bishop Zziwa expressed similar sentiments and asked media houses to include messages that teach the public about proper road usage.

“Since our people trust the media, I am sure they will take the message and strictly observe traffic rules on the road,” he said

The country has in the past months recorded increased road crashes which have claimed many lives. For example, between July 30 and August 5, 99 people died in 79 fatal road crashes that were recorded across the country, according to traffic police statistics.

The Mass was led by the new bishop of Kasana-Luwero diocese Rt Rev Dr Lawrence Mukasa and attended by hundreds of priests.

Among the mourners also included a host of members of Parliament who commended the deceased for his love of serving humanity through the Church.

“Fr Mudduse also loved his culture and kingdom-Buganda, when we last met on Sunday, he was reminding Mbogo clan members to attend a meeting at their ancestral site at Mugulu,” Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake said

Fr Mudduse was laid to rest at the Kiyinda-Mityana diocesan priests' cemetery.

Background

A born of Minaana Village, Mityana District, Fr Muduuse is a son of Yawe Ssebutemba and Mary Christine Nannono. He attended St.Noa Primary School, Kisule and St. Noa Primary School, Kiyinda (1976-1982) before joining Nswanjere Junior Seminary (1983-1985), Sacred Heart Seminary, Mubende (1986-1992).