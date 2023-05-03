Minister’s shooting worries ministers

Several ministers yesterday asked government to urgently commission psychological evaluations of their bodyguards to eliminate the risk of mental instability which could endanger the principals’ lives.

This follows the shooting of their colleague State Minister for Labour Charles Okello Engola, who was gunned down by his bodyguard yesterday.

All ministers are entitled to a driver and security guards.

Ms Joyce Kaducu, State Minister of Primary Education, said their body guards need counselling and guidance.

“At times, we ignore that mental derangement is real and can affect anybody so they need refresher training and counselling sessions from time to time. For the many years, I have been with mine, I have never seen him go for training,” Ms Kaducu said. She added: “They also need to take time off with their family. The ministry where bodyguards belong need to conduct regular meetings for security personnel, so that the meeting can resolve problems before it’s too late, such problems include delays of paying allowances, salaries.”

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Minister for Local government, said government should look into remuneration of all the bodyguards attached to VIPs.

“I am worried because we all have bodyguards and we are not given an opportunity to choose who we want,” Mr Magyezi said.

He added: “The Ministry of Defence should increase the salaries and allowances of these bodyguards to ensure that it is adequate enough to take them through while they are with us.”

A former minster for security, Mr Muruli Mukasa, who now holds the public service docket, said bodyguards should be engaged by their superiors frequently and should also be given leave to enable them to get relief from stress.

“They should be changed regularly to ensure that they do not get used to their superiors,” he said.

Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, the State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, said before deploying bodyguards, they should be scrutinised.

“The investigations should bring out the why questions. Such cases are rare. It has taken a long time to hear of such a case but we should not generalise that all bodyguards require mental checks. Some bodyguards are good. It’s an isolated matter and let us wait for the police to conclude the investigation,” Mr Oboth Oboth said.

Security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi said Pte Wilson Sabiiti, might have been suffering from a mental disorder. Maj Gen Muhwezi ruled out the possibility of non-payment.

“We are investigating the incident and we will take the measures on what exactly caused this bodyguard to shoot his principal,” he added.

Sounding resigned to fate, Minister of ICT, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, yesterday said he was not worried about his bodyguard and he cannot do away with them given the nature of his job.

“The lesson I have learnt is that the government should put in place a system to scrutinise all the bodyguards they give to all government officials to ensure that they are mentally okay,” Dr Baryomunsi said. “Otherwise with or without the bodyguard, when it’s your day, you can’t run away.”

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa agreed with Baryomunsi, observing that “they are our first line of defence. Whatever the motive of the killer, I look at this tragic shooting from the mental state perspective.”

“Police and other sister security agencies will investigate the motive of the bodyguard involved in this gruesome murder, but it’s also important that we look at the mental status of the people around us,” the deputy speaker said.

He asked leaders not to be scared. “It should instead make us reflect and think deeper. The bodyguards are our first line of defence, we can’t avoid them.”

About mental health

The World Health Organisation defines mental health as the state of well-being and how well you are in order to cope with the situations of life.

Psychologists say a mentally-unstable person, always feels sad or down, with confused thinking or reduced ability to concentrate, has excessive fears or worries, or extreme feelings of guilt and extreme mood changes of highs and lows. This is majorly caused by childhood abuse, trauma, or neglect, social isolation or loneliness, discrimination and stigma, including racism, social disadvantage, poverty or debt.

What some people say...

Charles Ogang, Apac former LC5 councillor, “When he was our district chairman, he would give a timeframe for whatever activities we proposed and would need to see the results.”

Arnold Bongo Debuni, former Oyam District vice chairman, “He was a very straightforward man who did not cherish bureaucracy when it comes to service delivery to the public.”

Charles Osendro, spokesperson for Otikokin clan, “I remember in 2017, I went with him for operation in Otikokin Village, where there was rampant killings among clan members through witchcraft and he ordered all the wizards to surrender their fetishes.”

Prof George William Otim Nape, a friend, “Hon Okello Engola was key in the pacification of Lango and a strong pillar in Lango and Uganda as a whole. We should therefore accord him the highest respect regardless of any shortcomings, as we are all humans.”

Beatrice Molly Abang, former Dokolo NRM chairperson, “He was a beacon of peace. With cattle rustling still on the increase, who is going to rescue us? He rescued us during the time of LRA (insurgency).”

Daniel Omara Atubo, former minister of Lands, “Col Engola should be given official burial with full military honours and given posthumous promotion to rank of Brigadier in honour of his great contribution to defeat Kony rebels.”

Walter Oyuru, a resident in Lira City, “It was Engola who commanded the war against LRA rebels in Lango and restored peace. That is how he earned his name of Mac odwogo as pride of Lango.”

George Okello, a resident, “I remember in 2005, when I was still young, he came to Walela UPDF Barracks and led the soldiers who were pursuing the LRA rebels. So, I remember him for restoring peace in our area.”

Compiled by Priscilla Maloba, Damali Mukhaye, Sylvia Katushabe, Dorothy Nagitta, Karim Muyobo, Lydia Felly Akullu and Busein Samilu.



