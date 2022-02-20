Minister Kaducu tasks school heads to end teenage marriage

The State Minister for Primary Education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu (seated 3rd right) with other teachers after receiving their certificates. Photo/ ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

The State Minister for Primary Education, Ms Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has tasked all school heads and teachers at all levels to “fight hard” and end teenage and early pregnancies among school-going children.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.