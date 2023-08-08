Minister Lugoloobi denies charges of dealing with suspect property

The State Minister for Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of dealing with suspect property.

Lugoloobi and his Karamoja Affairs counterpart Mary Goretti Kitutu were recently committed to trial over their alleged involvement in the theft and diversion of iron sheets meant for reformed warriors and other vulnerable people under the Karamoja Community Empowerment

Programme.

Mr Lugoloobi appeared before the trial judge, Ms Margaret Tibulya, at the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court to have his charges officially read to him.

Court appointed three assessors who include Judith Muhiirwe, John Martin Ofwono and Fred Semukwano to help it.

An assessor is a member of the public with no legal training and is provided for under criminal trials and always gives their unbinding opinion to court before it proceeds to deliver its final verdict.

Court has heard that defence lawyers, John Isabirye and Tonny Tumukunde needed more time to consult their client on which documents they should agree on.

Prosecution led by Ms Josephine Namatovu states that Mr Lugoloobi on July 14, 2022 and February 2023 at OPM Stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District and Ntenjeru North Constituency in Kayunga District, dealt with government property, to wit; 400 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister" having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under section 10(1) o the Anti-Corruption Act.

In the second account, prosecution said Mr Lugoloobi between February 1, 2023 and March 16, 2023 at OPM Stores in Namanve and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District and in Ntenjeru Constituency, Kayunga District dealt with suspect property, to wit; 300 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister", having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under Section 10 (I) of the Anti-Corruption Act.