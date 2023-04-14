Minister Lugoloobi detained over Karamoja iron sheets

Mr Amos Lugoloobi has become the second minister in President Museveni’s cabinet to be arrested over Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

The Minister of State for Finance (Planning) is detained at Kira Division Police Station in Kampala as he awaits to be produced in court on Monday following his arrest on Friday evening.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has already sanctioned charges against him, according to police.

"Following the ongoing investigations into the alleged theft and diversion of Iron sheets meant for the Karamoja region, the office of the DPP has sanctioned criminal charges against Hon. Amos Lugoloobi, the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development. As a result, he has been arrested and detained at Kira Division, pending court. More details to follow," police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

He’s one of the ministers who received the iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub region.

Speaker Among’s iron sheets missing at OPM

He reportedly received 600 iron sheets said to be part of relief materials that the government procured through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.

Mr Lugoloobi in February this year admitted that he had used some of the G28 corrugated pre-painted iron sheets he received to roof a shed for his goats on his farm located in Misanga Village, Bbaale Sub-county in Kayunga District.

“I have realised that these iron sheets are evil and I no longer need them. Let me remove it so that I buy other iron sheets and re-roof my shed so that no one can lay claim that I owe them anything on my property,” he said after ordering workers to pluck off the sheets.

His arrest on Friday happened just hours after he returned part of the consignment he received to the Office the Prime Minister (OPM) stores in Namanve.

Up to 22 ministers, 31 MPs and 13 district administrative officers have been implicated in the scandal, alongside Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Last Thursday, Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Gorretti Kitutu became the first suspect to be formally charged in court and remanded on charges of conspiracy to defraud and causing loss of public property.

Ms Kitutu was on Friday released on bail after spending eight days in custody.

Her younger brother, Michael Naboya Kitutu was also granted a cash bail of Shs3 million during the Friday court proceedings.

Her sureties were each bonded at Shs200 million, not cash, while her brother’s sureties were each bonded at Shs100 million, also not cash.