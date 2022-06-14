Ministry probes 14-year-old boy's ill health after Covid jab

The Health ministry is looking into an incident where a teenager experienced multiple organ failure after allegedly receiving a Covid-19 jab.

The 14-year-old (name withheld) was admitted to Kiruddu Referral Hospital with body swelling shortly after he was allegedly vaccinated at St Martin Secondary School, Mpigi, in the last week of February.

The ministry spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, confirmed having knowledge of the case, but said he would ably comment when investigations are fully done.

“We have heard about that case but for now, we cannot tell whether it’s any other condition or the vaccine that caused it until it has been investigated,” Mr Ainebyoona, told Kfm, a sister radio station of this newspaper, yesterday.

This followed an earlier press conference in Kampala, in which Mr Jasper Nsubuga, a brother of the ill child, claimed that his sibling had no pre-existing conditions that could have triggered the current multiple organ failure.

“My brother has been healthy, the only problem he has is short sightedness. When we received him from school, his body was swollen, vomiting blood and he was breathing in an abnormal way, which prompted us to rush him to hospital,” Mr Nsubuga said yesterday.

Adding: “When we reached Rubaga hospital, we were told that they couldn’t handle his condition because of lack of certain machines and that’s when we went to Kiruddu where we told that he has issues with his heart, kidney and his lungs has holes.”

Mr Nsubuga claims his teenage brother started experiencing complications in early March and that he was admitted to the intensive care unit on March 17 where he remains to date.

The press conference had been organized by the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), headed by Mr Joseph Kabuleta, a former presidential candidate.

Mr Kabuleta re-echoed the need for parental consent before any school going child below 18 years can be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The head teacher of St Martin S.S Mpigi, Mr Raphael Mpagazi, last evening confirmed that indeed there was a district-wide vaccination exercise that took place in February at their school.