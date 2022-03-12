A health worker administers a Covid-19 jab to a woman during  the mass vaccination exercise  in Wasiko District on September 27, 2021.  PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

Growth in vaccine-sceptic Ugandans puzzles experts

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Experts say the yearly build-up of the number of children who are not vaccinated is a threat to the fight against killer diseases.

People that are opposed to vaccination (anti-vaxxers) have become more visible during the Covid-19 pandemic and Sunday Monitor understands they appear to be winning more followers.

