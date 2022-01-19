Mixed reactions as hawkers are banned from villages

Hawkers selling items. Photo / Courtesy

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • In his January 11 letter to the district and city security chiefs, the Minister for Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, said he received information that there were “criminals moving around villages especially in western region masquerading/pretending to be hawkers/ traders.”

Residents in the western region have expressed mixed reactions after government banned hawkers from operating in villages.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.