Mixed reactions as vendors vacate streets
What you need to know:
- A number of Kampala streets are free of vendors following a joint security operation.
There has been growing controversy among city businessmen since December last year when Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) started evicting vendors from the streets.
KCCA directed all vendors to relocate to Usafi and Wandegeya markets.
The eviction of vendors is part of efforts to implement the Kampala Smart City initiative launched by KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka last year.
A mini survey conducted by Monitor yesterday, found that major city streets; Channel, Ben Kiwanuka, Burton, Luwum, William, Wilson street and Duster, Ssebana Road and Nakivubo Lane had no vendors.
Also vending outside malls, arcades and kiosks within Kikubo has ceased.
Vendors speak out
Mr Jonathan Mukibi, a vendor, said they have quit the streets because of heavy security deployment.
“We are disappointed to learn from KCCA officials that security will not leave the streets until mid-night. Most colleagues have gone back home because they do not have money to buy market stalls,” he said.
Mr Katumba Mukasa, a trader in Usafi, said the market is well constructed and can accommodate more than 13,000 vendors.
“The reason vendors have not come this market is because it has no functioning stalls, there is space in the market but its not developed,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Ali Lukyamuzi, the Usafi Taxi park administrator, how KCCA will achieve a smart city when several taxis are parking on streets.
“These taxis will attract the vendors to come back to the streets,’’ he said.
Initiative
While addressing Usafi Market traders earlier, Ms Kisaka said they came up with the Smart City Initiative to improve sanitation in the city.