Mixed reactions as vendors vacate streets

There has been growing controversy among city businessmen since December last year when Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) started evicting vendors from the streets.

KCCA directed all vendors to relocate to Usafi and Wandegeya markets.

The eviction of vendors is part of efforts to implement the Kampala Smart City initiative launched by KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka last year.

A mini survey conducted by Monitor yesterday, found that major city streets; Channel, Ben Kiwanuka, Burton, Luwum, William, Wilson street and Duster, Ssebana Road and Nakivubo Lane had no vendors.

Also vending outside malls, arcades and kiosks within Kikubo has ceased.

Vendors speak out

Mr Jonathan Mukibi, a vendor, said they have quit the streets because of heavy security deployment.

“We are disappointed to learn from KCCA officials that security will not leave the streets until mid-night. Most colleagues have gone back home because they do not have money to buy market stalls,” he said.

Mr Katumba Mukasa, a trader in Usafi, said the market is well constructed and can accommodate more than 13,000 vendors.

A vendor-free Luwum street in Kampala on January 20, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA.