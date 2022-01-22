Mob beats traffic officer after seizing girlfriend’s phone

A photo hand out from police showing Police Constable Harshim Mwenyi at Mulago national referral hospital after he was attacked by a mob

By  Benson Tumusiime  &  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

PC Harshim Nwenyi, 28, is said to have been accused by his girlfriend of theft before he was attacked by a mob in Nakulabye, Kampala

Police in Kampala are investigating an attempted murder case in which a mob attacked one of their officers after he allegedly seized a mobile phone from a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

