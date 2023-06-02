Mob kills three suspected livestock thieves in Pallisa

Three suspected thieves have been lynched by a mob in Pallisa District, police have revealed.

Joesph Etomet, 48, a resident of Manga 1 Village, Boliso Sub County and John Odong, 37, a resident of Orukuta village, Kolemene Parish, Chelekula Sub County in Pallisa District were killed on Wednesday night by a mob after they were reportedly found with two stolen goats.

“It's alleged that on Wednesday night, the local community volunteers were on a daily patrol organized by the area leadership. Responding to alarm by a woman, the volunteers arrested two suspects with two goats and eventually killed them at different points,” the Bukedi North regional police spokesperson ASP Immaculate Alaso told Monitor.

Another suspected thief was lynched by residents of Kadesok Village, Opwatata Sub County in the same sub region on Wednesday evening.

Pius Mugoya, 40, a peasant of Lukone Cell, Kanginima Town Council in Butebo District was reportedly intercepted by community members while riding a motorcycle with two stolen turkeys, a cock and a hen.

“It's alleged that Mugoya was assaulted severally, and the territorial police was called up for rescue. However, the suspect succumbed to the injuries while he was at Pallisa Hospital,” ASP Alaso noted as she condemned the acts.

“If you catch a thief, please don’t kill. Report the matter to the local authority and desist from holding the law into their hands,” she advised.

ASP Alaso said police are working closely with local leaders to have those who participated in the lynching arrested and prosecuted.

“Detectives recovered the exhibits at both scenes,” she added as she also disclosed that “the bodies of the suspects were conveyed to Pallisa General Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem.”

According to a 2022 police report, a total of 953 cases of murder by mob action were reported to police during the year as compared to 759 cases reported in 2021, giving an increase of 25.5%.