Mob kills two innocent cattle dealers over false theft accusations -police

New information has emerged about two suspected cattle thieves who were lynched by an angry mob at Kakwanza Village, Kalungu District on Thursday morning, with police saying the deceased were innocent businessmen.

Ibra Nsimbe and another only identified as Masawuli were residents of Gomba District, according to police preliminary investigations. Masawuli died on spot while his associate Ibra Nsimbe died upon arrival at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Hell broke loose around 4am when angry residents spotted a Fuso commercial truck parked by the roadside on Lukaya-Kiti Road. Since the area has suffered rampant cattle theft in the past months, residents suspected the occupants were part of the racket.

Residents saw the truck parked in the area during the day and when night fell, the same truck was still at the same spot. Curious residents approached the occupants who decided to lock themselves inside the truck out of fear.

“This annoyed residents prompting them to smash the truck windscreen and pull out the two men before beating them on suspicion of being thieves,” Mr Charles Kabugo, the chairperson of Kanwanzi Village, said.

By the time police arrived at the scene, residents had fled but the truck was still up in flames.

Police preliminary investigations have, however, showed that both Nsimbe and Masawuli were innocent.

Police said the two had bought 10 heads of cattle from a one Maj Kamugisha’s farm in Kiti, Bukulula Sub County in Kalungu District.

According to Mr Twaha Kasirye, the southern regional police spokesperson, Maj Kamugisha, has since recorded a statement at Lukaya Police post exonerating the deceased.