Policeman rescued from mob over theft of water pipes, detained

A 25-year-old police constable is in detention after he was rescued from a mob on Thursday who wanted to lynch him on allegations of stealing water pipes.

PC Joseph Jagwe attached to Kayunga Police Station was on a fateful day intercepted by residents after they allegedly saw him emerging from the bush carrying a polythene bag at around 7.30 PM.

When questioned about what he was carrying, he could not explain himself prompting the residents to pounce on him and start beating him.

“It is alleged that on April 13, 2023, at around 07.30 PM, one Joseph Jagwe was seen coming out from a nearby bush within Nakaliro village and was holding a polythene sack containing water pipes. This prompted people to stop and tasked him to explain why he was in possession of the water pipes but he could not clarify. They surrounded and started assaulting him,” said Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, ASP Hellen Butoto

According to Ms Butoto, Jagwe was being assaulted near the residence of the District Police Commander (DPC).

“DPC heard noise coming from outside the house so she went out to see what was happening only to find Jagwe being assaulted and she called a team for rescue. Exhibits of water pipes were recovered and the suspect is in police custody in Kayunga,” ASP Butoto added.

She said charges of scandalous behaviour have been slapped against PC Jagwe as inquiries into the case continue to establish where he had intended to sell the water pipes and hunt for more suspects.

PC Jagwe’s case comes just days after one of his colleagues attached to Naguru police headquarters in Kampala died after he was attacked by a mob in Budaka District on suspicion of being a thief.