Uneb expresses concern over less female enrollment in sciences

The chairperson of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Prof Mary Okwakol has called for national strategies to empower girls to pursue science subjects at A’level.

Speaking at the release of the 2022 UACE results at the Office of the President, Prof Okwakol expressed concern that they continue to see fewer girls offering science combinations with candidates being as low as 6.1% for mathematics and 15.9% for biology.

She says that the minister of education directed Uneb and the Ministry of education to lead an investigation to establish the reason for low enrollment "but the study has not kicked off because of funding gaps."

She warned that the gender gap will result in low numbers of women pursuing Science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related careers before she urged urgent strategies to avert this.

Developing story...