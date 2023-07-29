More chaos as FDC National Council sits

Chaotic scenes played out yesterday as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) waded into more turmoil ahead of the tabling of a controversial report before the National Council at the party’s headquarters.

The report, whose credibility has been questioned, is expected to shed light on the source of contested campaign funds and their expenditure ahead of the 2021 General Election.

Several people were arrested by a joint force of police and the military, which was heavily deployed at Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road, while senior party officials were roughed up by goons believed to have been drafted in by the two warring factions.

The FDC has been teetering on the edge of chaos ever since party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and others alleged that Shs7 billion was reportedly given to party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi and secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi, through State House.

Both officials deny the allegations and have rejected calls for their resignation this week. The party, once a symbol of unity and political progress, is now faced with the harsh reality of internal strife and discord.

Observers fear that if not well handled, the scandal could be the trigger for a second factionalised split in what was once Uganda’s largest Opposition political grouping. The first occurred in 2017 with former leader, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, being pushed out through a controversial election during which it was alleged that he was a government mole.

Maj Gen Muntu has since clarified that on top of the unfounded mole allegations, his decision to leave FDC with some members was because of differences over tactics. He preferred the building of structures and institutional capacity to confront the ruling NRM regime, while the more radical side preferred vigilante activism organised around so-called defiance politics.

By press time, the media had also been kicked out of the party headquarters. Journalists were told that they would only be allowed inside the premises after 6pm yesterday evening.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, also the FDC vice president for Buganda, who is jointly leading the demands for accountability with Mr Ssemujju, stormed off in protest after being refused to drive into the party headquater offices.

The FDC founding president, Col (rtd), Dr Kizza Besigye, who blew the whistle on the contested funds, was not seen at the headquarters. He has previously said he will comment after the report is released.

Also missing at the well-attended and closely-watched meeting was Mr Ssemujju, who on Thursday evening told this newspaper that he was considering stepping down from the spokesperson position to remain an ordinary member.

A special elders committee chaired by veteran member Frank Nabwiso looked into the money scandal affairs and had confirmed their findings were ready for submission yesterday. But Dr Nabwiso’s report has already been called into question, with the Ssemujju-Lukwago wing alleging it was doctored to suit certain interests.

Chaotic scenes

At around 7am, a group of youth dressed in party T-shirts swarmed the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, demanding officials inside to withdraw what they called goons from the party premises. They were blocked from entering by a security team, which left them banging the gate in furious frustration.

Another group of youth, who were camped inside, then moved to confront the group outside. Both groups were armed with sticks. A nasty fight broke out, leaving many injured. The fighting prompted the police, who were monitoring from a distance, to intervene and disperse the two groups.

Speaking shortly after the commotion, Mr Amin Sadiq, reported to be the head of security at the party headquaters, claimed the Ssemujju-Lukwago faction had mobilised and sent their supporters to disrupt yesterday’s proceedings. He did not provide any proof for his claim though.

“As you can see, they have torn clothes, but I can assure you that I will not go home and change. I will be like this untill I repay these people,” he said.

Mr Sadiq was joined by different FDC delegates who condemned the violence.

Mr Isaya Sasaga, the MP for Budadiri East, said it was bad for some people to plan to disrupt the meeting.

“I advise all delegates to convene and we handle this in peace because we all know that the major aim of this meeting is to receive a report on accusations of the alleged evil money from [President] Museveni,” he said.

Mr Mafabi, who arrived shortly after the scuffle, assured delegates that the meeting would be held peacefully.

However, more chaos soon ensued as some delegates, who had been admitted into the heavily guarded headquarters, stormed out, accusing their colleagues of beating them up.

As late as 1pm, more delegates, including members of the National Executive Committee, district chairpersons, Members of Parliament, representatives from the youth league; the women’s league and mayors, were still flocking the headquarters.

Kampala deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and a few delegates, who had earlier entered the premises, also walked out in protest after their demands that the issue of their people being assaulted be addressed went unanswered.

Ms Nyanjura would go on to accuse Mr Amuriat and Mr Mafabi of deliberately blocking Mr Lukwago from accessing the premises.

“You are not allowed to access the gates, or if you are allowed, before you reach the meeting premises, you have to first be beaten. Hon Kennedy. as we talk is being detained in POA (Amuriat)’s office by goons who are not even members of FDC,” she said.

There was an exchange of bitter words between Ms Nyanjura and other disgruntled members who accused her and her colleagues of plotting to harm them and disrupt the meeting.

As all this was going on, a gang of unidentified youth manned the gate, barring it and vetting whoever would be let in.

With more fights erupting inside the party headquarters, the police, army and other security personnel entered the compound and tried to calm things. More chaos were seen as delegates reportedly allied to the faction led by Mr Ssemujju Nganda and Mr Lukwago were seen being manhandled by security personnel.

Commenting about this particular incident, Ms Nyanjura said, “Here, whoever does not support Nandala and Amuriat is harshly treated, and we shall not accept.”

By press time yesterday afternoon, party national chairman Wasswa Birigwa was chairing the National Council meeting, which eventually went ahead with more than 200 delegates attending.

The meeting kicked off with some of the delegates accusing the Amuriat-Mafabi leadership of organising sham grassroots elections last Friday.

They demanded that the outcome of the said elections, which largely flopped countrywide, be nullified or a resolution be passed to reflect that they never happened.

