MP Okupa arrested ahead of tomorrow’s Serere by-election

Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa was arrested on Wednesday while reportedly training polling agents of Mr Emmanuel Omoding, an independent candidate for tomorrow’s Serere county by-election.

Amuria Woman MP, Susan Amero told this reporter that her colleague was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Ocaapa town council by officers led by Serere DPC, Brighton Ahimbiza Mukama.

"EC cannot claim they are going to give us a free and fair election when security is arresting opponents," she said.

The police, however, said the MP was arrested on allegations of conducting campaigns yet they were closed yesterday.

"We arrested him on hearing that he was campaigning on the day they are not meant to campaign. He is at CPS for interrogation. We’ll decide whether to release him today, depending on the findings of the interrogation," police spokesperson for east Kyoga region, Mr Oscar Ageca told this reporter on Wednesday.

Mr Okupa, however, insists he was in Ocaapa training polling agents for his candidate, Mr Omoding --- the son to deceased MP Patrick Okabe --- when the DPC, Mr Brighton Ahibimzibwe Mukama in company of three police driving in a van stormed the venue and arrested them.

Mr Omoding appealed to the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama to reign on the security operatives whom he accused of arresting his polling agents.

"Since yesterday, I have been trailed and my agents have been arrested," Mr Omoding lamented.

Meanwhile, there is an additional deployment of security personnel and machinery in Serere district ahead of by-elections tomorrow.

Hundreds of soldiers and police personnel backed by armored vehicles have pitched camp at Serere district headquarters.