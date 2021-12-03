Prime

MPs demand speedy trial for Rwenzururu suspects

Members of Parliament during the plenary on December 2, 2021. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA

  • The lawmakers say it is unfair to have people incarcerated for many years without trial.

A section of legislators yesterday asked government to ensure a speedy trial for those who are implicated in the Kasese clashes that occurred in 2016.
The lawmakers made the call after Mr Jackson Karugaba Kafuuzi, the deputy Attorney General, presented a statement on the status of prosecution of royal guards of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu (Rwenzururu Kingdom), some of whom remain in incarceration. 
The report also coincides with the fifth anniversary of the clashes.
Ms Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, said it was unfair to have people incarcerated for all the previous years without having a fair trial.

