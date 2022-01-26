MPs halt Shs90b needed  for Congo operation

Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the head of Operation Shujja

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • While interfacing with the top officials from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs yesterday, the legislators demanded that Parliament is formally briefed on the UPDF deployment before an approval is made.

The Parliamentary Committee on Budget has called for halting of the approval of Shs89.7b that Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is seeking to finance its operations in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.