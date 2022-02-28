Don’t take Ugandans’ resilience for granted

A fuel price display board at Shell fuel station in Kibuli, Kampala, on February 17, 2022. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Fuel prices
  • Our view: So proactive thinking and flexibility might be required to avert a possible shock and stop taking for granted the so-called resilience by citizens and businesses.

What was feared has come to pass. Russia attacked Ukraine and regardless of if the conflict becomes bigger than it already is. 

