Mpuuga builds houses for elderly in Masaka

The outgoing Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament has built houses for the elderly in Masaka City.

On Monday, Nyendo-Mukungwe lawmaker Mathias Mpuuga handed over at least three houses in Masaka City villages of Kiyimbwe and Kirumba.

In his remarks at the handover, Mpuuga decried “government's failure to take care of the vulnerable.”

"Government only considers the elderly of 80 years yet civil servants retire at the age of 60. The Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) should benefit people from 60 years," Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga noted that government has a responsibility to take care of its citizens since they pay taxes.

The opposition legislator vowed to continue serving his constituents with what he termed his “own money.”

"People think that I had a lot of money to spend when I was still LoP but that is not the case. The money is accounted for, and I don't have authority to give out that money," Mpuuga said.

Speaking at the same event, Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Juliet Kakande advised youths to work hard to take care of their parents.

"For now, leaders are available who can construct such houses for your parents but you do not know what kind of leaders you will have in the next generation. You must work very hard to see that your parents live a happy life," Kakande urged.

She also condemned local leaders who conspire with rich people to grab land from the elderly.

Teddy Tushabe, one of the beneficiaries thanked Mpuuga for constructing her a house saying one of her sons sold part of the family land, leaving her with a small piece.

“I thank Mpuuga for utilizing it because I was scared it would also be taken,” she told journalists.

Resty Nalwoga, another beneficiary said wind blew off her house rooftop and she was sleeping at her neighbor's house until Mpuuga considered her for help.

"I thank God that I have where to sleep now with my grandchildren. We shall live a happy life,” Nalwoga observed.