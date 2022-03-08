Muhoozi announces retirement from UPDF

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2016 The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's military headquarters in Kampala on May 25, 2016. PHOTO/PETER BUSOMOKE/AFP

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is son to Uganda's armed forces Commander in Chief and 36-year president, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni.
  • Meantime, his intent to retire remains a subject of the army's approval under the UPDF Act, 2005. 

The Uganda People's Defence Force's (UPDF) Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Tuesday announced that he is retiring from the army after more than two decades of service. 

