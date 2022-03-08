Muhoozi's army 'retirement' announcement draws mixed reactions

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2016 The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's military headquarters in Kampala on May 25, 2016. PHOTO/AFP

New Content Item (7)

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • Opposition National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro said his party will very soon seek an indictment against Muhoozi over alleged “crimes against humanity and disgracing our military uniform.”  
  • Born April 24, 1974, Muhoozi has a history of urging youths to join armed forces while he has also extensively used his online presence to vaunt successful manoeuvres of the army under his father's command.

The 47-year-old Ugandan army chief and First Son Tuesday made a somewhat shocking revelation, disclosing that he has retired from the national army after over two decades of service- flaring debate on rumoured presidential ambitions. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.