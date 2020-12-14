Muntu to construct low- cost houses for Bugisu’s poor

By Michael Woniala More by this Author

Mbale- Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party presidential candidate Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu has pledged to construct low–cost houses for the low-income earners in Bugisu Sub-region if voted into power.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Radio Uganda grounds in Namatala Ward, Mbale City yesterday, Gen Muntu said lack of affordable housing is a challenge in many urban areas in the country.

“There should be improvement in housing facilities for the poor people, especially in the slum areas. Low-cost houses will be built for you by my government, if you entrust me with your votes in the coming elections,” he said.

Gen Muntu further said his government will fight corruption and also promote industrialisation in order to create employment opportunities.

“We are going to support industrialisation and also empower Ugandans with entrepreneurial ideas in order to fight and eliminate unemployment,” he said, adding Ugandans are innovative but they have not been supported by the ruling NRM government.

He also promised to support the growth of tourism in the Bugisu, saying the sub-region is endowed with unexploited tourism products.

“This sub-region is endowed with so many natural features such as water falls, mountains and game parks but they are lying idle due to poor roads and other facilities,” he said.

Gen Muntu said President Museveni has lost popularity and resorted to using money and other means to stay in power against the will of the people.

“Let us vote out Museveni, so that he can go and rest in Rwakitura. Let us not beat him by a small margin but a knockout,” he said, adding the country now needs a president who has the interests of the nation at heart.

Ms Zanubia Namutaba ,the ANT candidate for Woman councillor for Woman city councillor, Industrial Division East in Mbale city, asked the electorate to vote Gen Muntu, saying he has good leadership qualities and is incorruptible.

“Even with his high status in the army, he never got involved in any dubious deals. He is a very clean person, who deserves our votes,” she said.

Mr Joshua Ogwang, a resident of Namatala Ward, said the NRM government has forgotten about them yet they have been voting President Museveni.

“We are very poor and jobless. We can’t afford better homes like other people but the NRM government has abandoned us. We are now happy that Gen Muntu has promised to come to our rescue,” he said. Mr Moses Mudebo, another resident said they also have challenges of access to clean water in the slums of Mbale City.

