Murder suspect absconds as sureties pay Shs150m bond

This photo montage shows Mathew Kirabo (L), the prime suspect in the murder of Makerere University student Desire Mirembe (R). PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Jessica Sabano

What you need to know:

  • A warrant of arrest was issued on November 3 for Kirabo, a former medical student at Makerere University. 
  • Kirabo failed to appear in court after more witnesses were brought in to testify against him over alleged murder of  Mirembe in July 2015.

The High Court in Mukono has ordered sureties of Mathew Kirabo, the man charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Desire Mirembe, to pay Shs50 million each for failing to produce him in court.

