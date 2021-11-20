Murder suspect absconds as sureties pay Shs150m bond

The High Court in Mukono has ordered sureties of Mathew Kirabo, the man charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Desire Mirembe, to pay Shs50 million each for failing to produce him in court.

The non-refundable surety bond was paid on Wednesday afternoon by the three sureties, who included Kirabo’s mother Emelda Wabulendo, his uncle Benard Mbayo, and Ms Elizabeth Baleke, who replaced another surety that the family lawyer claimed had died.

Justice Isabirye Kaweesa, who presided over the session, on Wednesday said it is the sureties responsibility to produce Kirabo in court.

“If they fail, they have to be handed over to police, charged until they bring the suspect in court, then they can apply for release and also for not being sureties to the accused,” he said.

Justice Kaweesa reminded the sureties to make sure that the person appears in court.

“You attended Kirabo’s wedding ceremony knowing that he is a suspected murderer, you all abdicated your duty forgetting that you signed a contract,” Justice Kaweesa warned the sureties.

Kirabo’s lawyer Charles Dalton Opwonya told court that it was unfortunate the accused’s whereabouts are unknown. He said when he contacted the sureties on Wednesday, they said they still don’t know where the accused is.

Still looking for suspect

Mr Opwonya then asked for more time to search for Kirabo.

He also said there is no change in position as the sureties are still looking for the suspect.

But State Attorney Happiness Ainebyoona said court made orders that sureties should produce the accused in court but they failed.

“We pray that the warrant of arrest against the accused is extended and sureties execute the bond,” Ms Ainebyoona said.

Ms Ainebyoona told court that sureties are compelled to execute the bond of Shs50 million each for failing to produce the accused in court.

The deceased’s relatives spent the whole day at court until all payments were made.

The father of the deceased, Mr Emmanuel Musoke, said: “I want them to produce Kirabo and he faces the law. Money can’t buy life. I want justice in this case and I want Kirabo in court.”

He said the parents of Kirabo know where their son is and they should be detained until they produce him in court.

A warrant of arrest was issued on November 3 for Kirabo, a former medical student at Makerere University.