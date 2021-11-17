Prime

IGG opens parallel probe into Musenero’s vaccine initiative

A soldier administers a jab during the mass vaccination exercise at City Square, Kampala in October. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • The IGG will investigate how the money was spent.

A few days after Parliament named a select committee to investigate claims that the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, misappropriated Shs31b meant for research and production of a local Covid-19 vaccine, it has emerged that the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) is now investigating the minister over a wide range of issues.

