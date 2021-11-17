IGG opens parallel probe into Musenero’s vaccine initiative

A few days after Parliament named a select committee to investigate claims that the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, misappropriated Shs31b meant for research and production of a local Covid-19 vaccine, it has emerged that the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) is now investigating the minister over a wide range of issues.

Daily Monitor has established that the investigations commenced early this month following a whistleblower’s October 9 letter.

“Maybe it is now time for the relevant authorities to find out what the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE) can show for the billions of shillings spent on Covid-19 research. The purpose of this letter is to therefore submit this complaint to your good office for further investigations…” the letter read in part.

The spokesperson of the office of the IGG, Ms Munira Ali, confirmed the commencement of the probe into the minister’s activities.

“We received the letter and the collection of information to inform investigations ongoing,” Ms Ali said.



Shs17b for PRESIDE

The letter claims that PRESIDE was on the orders of the president availed with Shs17billion for procuring equipment for research and research operations, but that the funds were abused through purchase of unneeded equipment.

“Dr Oligo is an expensive equipment that was not necessary and up to now it is lying idle in boxes given that people that ordered for it don’t even know how to use it and it will soon be obsolete,” the letter reads in part.

The machine referred to as Dr Oligo is a synthesizer designed to work on diagnostic and therapeutic applications for viruses, diseases and conditions where large quantities of unique DNA and RNA are critical to their products, services and ongoing research.

The document claims that another Shs34.3 billion was also made available to PRESIDE through the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation, but this too was abused.

On Saturday last week, Minister Musenero denied having taken any money.

“I am not an Accounting Officer. I don’t receive money, I don’t handle money. I don’t account for money. So I don’t know how anyone can say that I took money,” Dr Musenero said.

The matter, however, ended up in Parliament, where the Deputy Speaker of Parliament set up a five-person select committee, which has Ibanda North legislator, Xavier Kyooma as chairman and Ms Aisha Kabanda (NUP), Butambala, Mr Paul Omara (Ind) for Otuke County, Mr Tony Away (NRM) Nwoya County and Solomon Silwany (NRM) Bukooli Central.

The committee will establish how much money has so far been injected into research innovation and development of a Covid-19 vaccine and how far the country has moved towards development of the promised local vaccines.

Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential advisor on epidemics. PHOTOS/FILE

Speaking at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds during celebrations to commemorate World at the World Science Day on Wednesday, Ms Musenero, said: “I don’t touch money. The money was spent by the former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations. I am beginning to wonder whether people did some things inside there because they are the ones who spent the money. Now they are calling me out.”

President Museveni had earlier during the same function defended her.

The irregularities

The October 9 letter to the IGG, which Daily Monitor has seen, claims that the process of registration of scientists was carried out in a manner that aimed at facilitating theft of public funds.

“A number of scientists quickly registered companies irrespective of the fact that they are working in universities. The money is channeled into their private accounts,” the letter read in part.

The letter also alleged that some scientists had been allocated funds to carry out multiple projects at the same time. In one case, they claimed, one scientist was allocated Shs47b to implement four projects.

The letter also claims that there was conflict of interest and abuse of office in the process of registering scientists and companies as there was no definitive criteria for the selection.

It claimed that Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Monica Musenero only chose scientists that she considered to be easy to work with. “If the formula (for selection) was about Covid-19 solutions, one wonders how Dr Musenero left out Dr Ogwang who already had prototypes of herbal medicine in place,” the letter said.

Dr Patrick Engeu Ogwang, a pharmacologist and lecturer at Mbarara University of Science Technology, is the man credited with the development of Covidex, a herbal medicine, which has since been approved as a supporting drug in the treatment of Covid-19.

Dr Musenero was also accused of having been directly participated in the approval of budgets for each of the selected scientists, identification of suppliers for equipment and coming up with technical specifications for some of the equipment.