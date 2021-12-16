Museveni applauds Indian community, backs Bayindi tribe quest

President Museveni greets members of the Indian community during Diwali celebrations at State House Entebbe yesterday. PHOTO / PPU

By  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • While hosting the Indian community at State House Entebbe yesterday, the President said the Indians already have a tribe popularly known as the Bahindi or Bayindi and appealed to fellow citizens to accept the reality and put them in the Constitution.

President Museveni has once again backed the Indian Community on their quest for constitutional recognition as one of the tribes in Uganda.

