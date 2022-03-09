Prime

Museveni asks CJ to prevail over judges issuing eviction orders

Some family members with their property after they were evicted from a disputed land in Nebbi Municipality last month. PHOTO | PATRICK OKABA

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The President also directed that evictions should not be allowed to take place without the district security officer and chaired by the resident district commissioner.

President Museveni has asked Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo to prevail over the judges and magistrates issuing land titles indicating that they are colluding with land grabbers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.