Museveni asks Ugandans to embrace service based politics

President Museveni has asked Ugandans to embrace politics that supports service delivery.

Mr Museveni was canvassing votes for his NRM party candidate Herbert Edmund Ariko in preparation for Soroti City East by-election this Thursday.

He said politics based on religious and tribal affiliations puts the lives of citizens and the country at stake.

“Some people have failed to understand politics. Politics is not about leaders, religions, tribes or clans, It’s not about Ariko neither is it about Museveni or [Mike] Mukula. It’s about you,” he said.

Mr Museveni tasked citizens to always assess and understand the political dynamics in the country so that they can vote for leaders from an informed point of view.

He cautioned them against voting for Opposition leaders who may resist and drag development.

“Some people are wasting time with non-performing associations, before you indulge in politics, you need to understand which political party or group can solve our problems. If you look at insecurity, health, infrastructure or education services, which group has the answer?” Mr Museveni asked.

He said: “If you are drinking Ajon (local brew), you don’t need a blocked tube. You may have Ajon in the pot but if the tube is blocked, you cannot suck Ajon,” Mr Museveni said.

He pledged to work Ariko for proper service delivery.

The President further urged Ugandans to embrace government development programmes for the improvement of livelihoods.

“We now have the parish development model, Emyooga, among others, that we finance to empower people,” he said.