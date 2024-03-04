Museveni awards boda boda man who captured suspected killers of Ndiga clan head

President Museveni has awarded a medal to a boda boda cyclist who reportedly pursued and captured suspected killers of Buganda kingdom Ndiga (Sheep) clan head, Daniel Bbosa, for his bravery.

Mr Abdul Katabaazi was honored with the Nalubaale medal, awarded to civilian activists who have contributed to political development, either through armed struggle or civil disobedience, pursuant to Section 3 of the National Honors and Awards Act, 2001.

“You did a heroic thing. Now you have become a guerrilla like myself. You will be given a medal. Have you ever heard about a medal?” Mr Museveni said Monday during an event he hosted Mr Katabazi at State House Entebbe.

The award was jointly presented with First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni on Monday during a Cabinet meeting at State House Entebbe.

Speaking during the meeting, President Museveni commended Katabaazi for his bravery and fight for the noble cause of capturing the suspected assassins.

Eng Bbosa, 72, who was also the director of Transa Electrical, was shot dead in his car as he approached his residence in Kikandwa Zone in Rubaga Division, Kampala District on February 25 after attending a family function.

Mr Museveni also pledged to support other boda boda riders who participated in the pursuit and capture of the suspected assassins as they reportedly tried to flee on a motorcycle.