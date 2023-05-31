Museveni commends NRM legislators on value addition

President Museveni has commended the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus members on value addition.

The President noted that the NRM MPs had concurred with him that value addition should be implemented because it benefits all Ugandans.

The President made the remarks yesterday during the ongoing 10-day NRM Parliamentary Caucus retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Vice President Jessica Alupo (right) and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja attend the retreat in Kyankwanzi District on May 30, 2023. PHOTO/PPU

The retreat is running under the theme: “Increasing household incomes and wealth creation: The critical role of the leader”.

“How much money does Uganda lose in exporting unprocessed coffee? That should be the question,” President Museveni said.

“I am happy to hear that now you agree with me that value addition is a minimum position for all of us; for me and you. Once we have good roads and electricity in place, all other sectors will follow, but let’s start with power and electricity,” he said.

Mr Museveni further urged the MPs to always prioritise key sectors in budget allocation, saying once key sectors like roads and electricity are worked on, the rest of the areas can also be worked on.

“In NRA [National Resistance Army], we learnt what we call Okusosowaza [prioritise],” The President asserted.

President Museveni addresses NRM party MPs at their retreat in Kyankwanzi District on May 30, 2023. PHOTO/PPU

The President also agreed with the legislators that in case of any issues, mostly about presidential proposals, the NRM Parliamentary Caucus will sit with him in a caucus and resolve the matters amicably.

“Once we have an urgent issue, we call the caucus, meet, discuss and agree,” he said.

About district roads, President Museveni agreed with the legislators that each district should receive Shs1 billion for murram roads, saying the roads boost development.

“These murram roads are good if they are worked on and drained well,” President Museveni said.