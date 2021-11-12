Museveni is NRM's 2026 presidential candidate, says Tanga Odoi

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party electoral commission chairman, Tanga Odoi, has said President Museveni will be their presidential candidate in the 2026 elections.

Speaking during a mobilisation meeting for NRM leaders in preparation for the Kayunga district LC 5 by-election on Thursday, Mr Odoi said ‘‘any NRM member who wants to be the party's presidential candidate should not waste time.’’

"Museveni is here today, tomorrow and in 2026, period. We can't play around with our country with another person. Bobi Wine is an amateur in politics. I know him and I taught him at university, " Mr Odoi said, to the amazement of leaders in the meeting at Namagabi SS in Kayunga town.

"I have told you this and if NRM chases me, I will go back to the university and teach," he added.

Mr Odoi, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, the NRM Director for mobilisation and Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM secretariat director for communications have camped in the district since last week ahead of the December 16 by election.

Ms Ssenninde wondered how president Museveni got only 32 per cent in the district in the 2021 polls.

"God has given Kayunga a second chance to correct the mistake you committed when you refused to vote NRM in the last election. Other districts don't have a chance to correct their mistake," Ms Ssenninde said.