Museveni is NRM's 2026 presidential candidate, says Tanga Odoi

NRM electoral commission chairman, Tanga Odoi. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Tanga Odoi said ''President Museveni is here today, tomorrow and in 2026- period,'' as NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong asked anti-Museveni elements ‘‘to go and rear ducks.’’

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party electoral commission chairman, Tanga Odoi, has said President Museveni will be their presidential candidate in the 2026 elections.

