Museveni receives ‘special message’ from Saudi King Salman

President Museveni has received what State House described as a “special message” from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The message, State House says, was delivered to Mr Museveni by the visiting Saudi Royal Court Advisor, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan.

“In the special message, the Saudi King informed President Museveni of the upcoming Saudi-Africa as well as Saudi-Arab summits,” the Ugandan presidency said.

The message further urged participation of Mr Museveni and his government during the said summits.

In May 2021, King Salman called for a summit with African leaders inside the Arab nation after Saudi Arabia successfully hosted the Arab-American Islamic Summit focused on combating extremist ideology and halting the financing of terrorism.

The Saudi King further announced US$1bn investment fund for African countries.

He said “this would support African countries with investments and loans to help their economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

This publication understands that the projects will be carried out by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

Saudi Arabia was among lender counties which met in Paris in May to find ways of financing African economies hurt by the pandemic and to discuss handling the continent’s billions of dollars in debt.

The President and his guest discussed various opportunities that African nations can exploit in the Saudi investment fund that has not been utilized since it was announced.

“They also discussed various ways to strengthen the trade ties between Uganda and Saudi Arabia for the mutual benefit of their people,” State House said.