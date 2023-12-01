Museveni tells clerics to serve Christians holistically

President Museveni has challenged religious leaders to serve a holistic ministry that nourishes both the spiritual and physical needs of Christians.

The President made the call in a speech read for him by the State Minister for Animal Industry Rtd Col Bright Rwamirama, during a thanksgiving and memorial service for late Bishop Amos Betungura at St James Cathedral Ruharo, Mbarara City last weekend.

“I appeal to religious leaders to emulate the late Amos Betungura, he served a holistic ministry. I remember him for deepening revival in Ankole and other parts of the country, he preached, touched, and changed people’s lives,” Mr Museveni said.

He added: “He was developmental and initiated many community development projects. He was a pillar in uniting people, especially those that had been divided along tribal and religious lines during Uganda Peoples Congress government.”

Mr Museveni hailed the late bishop for being passionate about bringing the young generation to the church.

“He identified and nurtured youth cadres, most of whom are now bishops across the country,” he said.

Impact

Emeritus bishop Zebedde Masereka of South Rwenzori, concurred with the President, saying a ministry that does not take care of God’s people spiritually and physically remains lacking.

“Understanding Christianity very deeply and not touching people’s lives is irrelevant. Some of us would not be here if we didn’t have people like the late Bishop Betungura. He educated and cared for us and this is the reason I have also started an NGO to pay fees for orphans and needy children,” Bishop Masereka said.

Citing Abraham in the Bible whom God blessed to be a blessing, the bishop challenged Christians to help others because they have also been blessed.

“It’s unfortunate that when God puts you in big positions, you don’t want to look where you came from, when God blesses you to be a practical person, know that this has not been your will and help others,” he said.

Bishop Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole said the late Bishop Betungura was key in the social-economic transformation of the diocese.