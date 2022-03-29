Museveni tips Church on income generation

President Museveni has urged Christians in greater Luweero area to boost their spiritual obligations with projects that generate additional income for their families.

He observed that whereas the Church has played a big in spiritual development as well as other programmes that add value to the wellbeing of Christians, it should not ignore the importance of household income.

“You have stood out as a model in the ministry of healing and preaching and also championed many projects in the health and education sector. It is also important to emphasise to Christians that on top of spirituality, they should participate in projects that generate additional income for the respective households,” the President said in his message delivered by the minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo.

Context

This was during celebrations to mark 75 years of Kasaala Parish in Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese on Friday.

“We should eliminate the 39 percent of the Ugandan population that work for the daily food. Government will provide funding for organised groups to promote development projects. Development alone is unsustainable without emphasis on household income generation for the respective families,” Mr Museveni added.

Kasaala Parish that is among the 21 parishes of Kasana-Luweero Diocese that were founded in 1947 by the Comboni missionaries.

The parish has been at the helm of championing different Christian ministries and vocational programmes, among other projects.

The Archbishop of Kigali in Rwanda, Cardinal Anthony Kambanda, who was the main celebrant, urged the Christians to lay a firm foundation upon which humanity gets inspired to serve God unreservedly.

“The Pope has rallied us to pray for the regions and areas that face challenges, including the war-torn Ukraine,” he said.

Kampala Catholic Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere revealed that the Christians had planned the Diamond jubilee celebrations in 2021 but were forced to postpone them after the country went into a lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The 75 years of ministry since its founding as Kasaala Parish have been very fruitful. The Archbishop of Kigali, Cardinal Anthony Kambanda, was born and raised at Kasaala Parish, including many other prominent people. The legacy established should be a stepping stone for strengthening and establishment of more projects,” he said.

Archbishop Ssemwogerere said celebrating 75 years shows that Kasaala Parish and the entire diocese has matured. “The celebration of 75 years is a symbol of growth and maturity. We should not be taken away by the evil power since we have matured and know the true meaning of Christianity. Kasana-Luweero Diocese has matured and the Christians have the duty to inspire many other people with the Christian values,” he said.