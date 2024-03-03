Museveni unveils plan to propel tourism sector

President Museveni has affirmed the government's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, articulating ten key areas of investment aimed at bolstering the sector's contribution to the national economy.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, while delivering the President's speech during the World Life Day celebration in Kyenjojo District on Sunday, highlighted the significance of the tourism sector, which currently constitutes 3.6 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

President Museveni emphasised that the sector has generated approximately 1.6 million jobs as of 2023 and said the government's strategic intent is to continue investing in the tourism industry, anticipating substantial returns and further growth in its economic impact.

“Development of infrastructure and tourism support services is crucial for a vibrant tourism industry, electricity grid, ICT infrastructure have been extended to most tourism attractions and the government has constructed tourist trails and rescue facilities in Mountain Rwenzori and is exploring the possibility of electric cables,” his speech reads.

He said the government's key priority investment areas will be given to bolstering the protection of tourists and all destination sites, constructing additional tourism roads, and upgrading domestic airstrips, including one in Kidepo, selected forest reserves and wildlife areas earmarked for elevation to national park status.

Additionally, the construction of more electric fences and other animal deterrents to address human-wildlife conflicts, along with a concerted effort to integrate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in conservation and the promotion of tourism.

President Museveni emphasised the government's commitment to reinforcing law enforcement against wildlife crime, refining the regulation of tourism activities, elevating standards across the tourism value chain, and enhancing human resource capacity within the sector.

“I commend all our conservation agencies and partners for the efforts aimed at promoting the conservation of wildlife in Uganda and I call upon all Ugandans and conservation partners to continue supporting the efforts to conserve Uganda's wildlife for sustainable development of the country,” he said.

Contemplating this year's celebration theme, "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation," President Museveni urged all stakeholders in the tourism sector to adopt a spectrum of digital innovations for the advancement of conservation and community development. He said the theme is a reminder of the imperative to devise creative and innovative solutions to combat challenges such as deforestation, illegal logging, habitat degradation, and the adverse effects of climate change.

“The NRM government is committed to the goal of eliminating human-induced threats of wildlife like poaching, illegal life trade, encroachment, deforestation, these activities destroy a natural balance that underpins diversity of world life,” he said.