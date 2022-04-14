MV Kalangala resumes operations ahead of Easter holidays

MV Kalangala, the only public vessel plying the Entebbe-Kalangala route has resumed normal operations after spending one and half months on the annual mandatory intermediate docking survey.

When the vessel docked at Lutoboka landing site in Kalangala on Tuesday evening, it caused excitement among tour guides and locals who eke a living from transporting tourists and islanders who use the vessel.

According to Mr Sadala Musoke, the managing director of National Oil Distributors Limited (NODL), a private firm managing MV Kalangala, the vessel has received the required engine overhaul and is expected to operate for a full year without any problem. He said the vessel has also received a fresh coat of paint, bringing it closer to the way it looked 16 years ago.

“The marine engineers have done a perfect job and I assure our clients that they will get the best and timely services starting with these busy days of the Easter,” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

The vessel was first repaired at Nakiwogo Pier for nearly a month before it was taken to Port-Bell Luzira dry docking site.

Mr Christopher Walubi, a regular traveler on the Entebbe-Kalangala route, said the vessel has returned at the right time when many people are preparing to spend the Easter Holidays in the islands.

“I have been spending a lot of money on transport to supply milk in Entebbe daily, I feel relieved since our vessel which charge reasonable fares is back, even those traveling for Easter weekend are going to enjoy the ride,” he said.

The vessel was expected to resume operations on March 26, but this was not possible as engineers and surveyors were still fixing it.

The MV Kalangala is recommended to carry 150 passengers and 12 vehicles. However, the Ministry of Works and Transport recently allowed the operator to carry up to 300 passengers due to the increased number of travelers connecting to Kalangala daily.

During its absence, passengers were using private vessels MV Natalie and MV Vanessa which carry a very small number of passengers (60 people) at ago, leaving the rest of the passengers stranded with some forced to board the risky canoes. Those with vehicles were forced to travel by road to Masaka, which is about 170 kilometres to connect to Kalangala using either MV Pearl or MV Ssese.