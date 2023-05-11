My life is in danger, says Lukwago

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said he is fearing for his life, a concern that has prompted him to ask for intervention from Parliament.

“I did not want to raise this [matter] but when a whole minister sent me threats, I knew things were now getting serious. I have here with me an SMS message from the State Minister for Kampala Kyofatogabye [Kabuye]. It really came as a shocker to me. He had never sent me a message before but this time round, he sent me one,” Lukwago said.

The message, according to Lukwago, was sent on April 27 with Kabuye texting: “Lord Mayor, when shall you stop useless wars? I am the minister and [you] are the Lord Mayor. Are you not comfortable with your position? I am ready to fight to the end [and] you know me when I decide to fight. My brother, learn to always sieve certain things and end useless wars.”

The brewing tension, Lukwago said, is on matters related to roads and not anything political.

“This is a very serious matter. This is getting out of hand and that is why I am concerned. Tomorrow, you will see bullets raining on me and you don’t know the reason. I would like Parliament to pick interest in this matter,” Lukwago said during an interface with the House’s Physical Infrastructure Committee on May 11 as he gave a report on allegations of inflated Bills of Quantities for civil works in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

He added: “If it was about political fights, I would say that these are things we are used to but he is relating the matter to roads as he had [previously partly] stated that I would not have access to [certain] contracts. He said it was over his dead body.”

Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda (Right) and her junior Kabuye Kyofatogabye. PHOTO/ JOCYLYNNE NAKIBUULE

By press time, Kabuye was not available to respond to the allegations as he neither picked phone calls from this reporter- nor replied messages including via WhatsApp.

However, based on the seriousness of the claims, Committee chairperson David Karubanga (Kigorobya County) advised Lukwago to address the issue to security agencies like police.

With growing concern over the current poor state of Uganda’s roads characterized by huge potholes, Karubanga asked Lukwago what his team is doing to resolve the problem.

In response, Lukwago admitted that the entire road network in Kampala is “rotten to the core, which he attributed to perpetual neglect, inadequate funding, and abuse of the little funds available.”

“The entire road network in Kampala is 2,100km of which only 616km is paved. As KCCA, we receive a paltry Shs26billion which is not remitted timely….and to make matters worse, our budget line for civil works in the next FY2023/24 has been slashed from Shs78 billion to Shs10 billion,” Lukwago remarked.

Potholes on 7th Street in Industrial Area, Kampala, on April 12, 2023. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Small interventions are being used to address funding matters including acquisition of loans from development partners, according to the mayor.

According to the KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, at least Shs75b-Shs100b is needed annually to effectively maintain roads in Kampala alone.