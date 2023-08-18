Nakanyonyi school food was contaminated, says police report

An investigation report released yesterday by the police indicates that the food that caused mass stomach uneasiness among students of Nakanyonyi Secondary School in Mukono District, leading to their hospitalisation, did not contain poison.

Instead, the report, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango, showed that the food was contaminated.

“Our report shows that nobody put poison in the food. The food instead had contamination in it,” Mr Onyango said.

Food contamination refers to the presence of unwanted and potentially harmful substances and materials on food products and raw materials.

On July 20, more than 150 students were rushed to the neighbouring hospitals over suspected food contamination.

The report comes after samples of the food the students ate, were taken to the Government Analytical Laboratories for testing to find out the cause of the uneasiness.

Food poisoning is mainly caused by biological hazards (microorganisms) including bacteria, fungi, viruses and chemical hazards such as cleaning chemicals and natural hazards.

The school authorities said the unfortunate incident happened after students had supper on July 19, and later started complaining of stomach-ache.

The students were given some painkillers but their health deteriorated on the following day of July 20. They were later given treatment in hospitals of Naggalama, Mukono and Kayunga. Luckily enough, no deaths were registered.

When our reporter visited the school yesterday, the management was preparing to destroy the remaining stock of the food that the report found out to have been contaminated. This publication learnt that the food in store costs about Shs8m.

According to the school administration, they had stocked beans worthy Shs6.2m and maize worthy Shs1.2m.

The contaminated food is going to be jointly destroyed by the National Environmental Management Authority, Uganda National Bureau of Standards and Uganda Police Force.

The head teacher, Mr Amos Barongo, said they are looking at renovating the store, making it clean and fumigating it before they can restock for the new term since the second term is ending in a week’s time.