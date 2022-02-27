Nakaseke bush war veterans task lands minister on evictions

State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja (R) inspects one of the houses demolished in an an attempted eviction on a family in Semuto Town Council, Nakaseke District on  Saturday February 26, 2022.PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

A section of the bush war veteran families and victims of land evictions in Nakaseke District have tasked the government to take action against land grabbers, landlords and dealers that are targeting bibanja holders for eviction.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.