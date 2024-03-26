Nakaseke school secures Shs1.2b govt funding for girls' dormitory

Government has extended Shs1.2billion for construction of a 400-bed girls’ dormitory at Mazzoldi College in Nakaseke District.

The money was secured with the purpose of uplifting the education standards in Nakaseke District, according to Dr Edward Ssengonzi, the undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance

He said the school “will also ensure that girls are in a safe learning environment.”

“The UPDF Engineering Brigade has been awarded the contract for dormitory block, promising to handover the building in five months,’’ Dr Ssengonzi said on Monday.

He appealed to authorities of the church founded school to develop a master plan.

Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Bishop Lawrence Mukasa said that the safety of learners at school can guarantee their success.

“We are celebrating 25 years of academic growth at Mazzoldi College. We have been blessed that we are going to get a facility for our girls. We must help our children to grow into responsible Citizens,” he noted.

When the founding priests, under the Apostles of Jesus Religious Missionaries, established Mazzoldi College in 1998, they sought to provide good and affordable education for children, the bishop held.

The school was chosen for the funding after administrators led by headmistress Sr Thereza Samanya Muluuta wrote a project proposal to different organizations, including the Ministry of Education, bidding to advance the girl child education.

“We zeroed on a dormitory to house at least 400 girls. We are lucky that the government recognized our plight and has honoured the promise to have the girls’ dormitory constructed. We are happy that the UPDF Engineering Brigade is already on site to have the facility constructed,” Muluuta told Monitor.

UPDF Engineering Brigade chief Brig Besigye Bekunda said: “We are currently undertaking building projects for hospitals, schools and the airport. We pledge to handover the complex to the school in five months.”

Richard Mavuuma, the Nakaseke District vice Chairperson said the government through the Ministry of Education is also undertaking several other school projects including construction of Ngoma Seed Secondary School among other projects, he said.